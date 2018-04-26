Friday, 27 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - The government apologises to Vicky Phelan over a smear test blunder
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - a powerful statement from a woman with just months to live, who was...
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another family calls for better cardiac services in the South East
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Emotional testimony at an inquest in Cork.
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/utAQi7W0Bp
"If that was me, and I thought peoples lives were at stake, I’d of been up all night sending out letters. How can s… t.co/uuVNPRrpNq
On #3News at 5.30, Taoiseach @campaignforleo and Heath Minister @SimonHarrisTD meet therapy dog Rian as they open… t.co/LVXYdcoCjb
Spent the afternoon with #VickyPhelan in #Limerick more details now @3NewsIreland @TV3Ireland t.co/napvlDLx3e
Min for Health Simon Harris says he has no confidence in the management of Cervical Check. I'll have more at 530… t.co/IN6iqwHFYK
Gardaí say a man has died after a road traffic collision on the N22 near Macroom in County Cork.
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/YlGJCkNwOT
Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in New Ross, Co. Wexford. Mary Street is currently closed because of the incident.