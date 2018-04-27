North Korea's leader comes south

The leaders of North and South Korea have held an historic meeting and agreed to rid their nations of nuclear weapons.
The Minister for Health has said he doesn't have confidence in the management of the Cervical Check...
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said he can't find the words to describe his reaction when he heard...
Korean leaders meet in groundbreaking peace talks and promise to take nuclear weapons off the table.
More fallout from the Vicky Phelan case as the HSE confirms a further 200 failures, in the cervical...
Pressure increases on the government to deliver for new public servants.
The Minister for Health has apologised to a Limerick woman at the centre of a smear test cancer...
The family of a County Meath man critically ill in a Liverpool hospital has said they're completely...
Bank of Ireland is to close a number of service centres around the country
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/utAQi7W0Bp
"If that was me, and I thought peoples lives were at stake, I’d of been up all night sending out letters. How can s… t.co/uuVNPRrpNq
On #3News at 5.30, Taoiseach @campaignforleo and Heath Minister @SimonHarrisTD meet therapy dog Rian as they open… t.co/LVXYdcoCjb
Spent the afternoon with #VickyPhelan in #Limerick more details now @3NewsIreland @TV3Ireland t.co/napvlDLx3e
Min for Health Simon Harris says he has no confidence in the management of Cervical Check. I'll have more at 530… t.co/IN6iqwHFYK
Gardaí say a man has died after a road traffic collision on the N22 near Macroom in County Cork.
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/YlGJCkNwOT
Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in New Ross, Co. Wexford. Mary Street is currently closed because of the incident.