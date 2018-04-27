Friday, 27 April 2018

Liverpool boss reveals his horror on learning of a serious assault on an Irish fan

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said he can't find the words to describe his reaction when he heard an Irish fan was injured in an unprovoked attack.

The crisis deepens at Cervical Check

The Minister for Health has said he doesn't have confidence in the management of the Cervical Check...

North Korea's leader comes south

The leaders of North and South Korea have held an historic meeting and agreed to rid their nations of...

The hands of history

Korean leaders meet in groundbreaking peace talks and promise to take nuclear weapons off the table.

Patient's rights

More fallout from the Vicky Phelan case as the HSE confirms a further 200 failures, in the cervical...

Pay back time

Pressure increases on the government to deliver for new public servants.

Simon Harris Apologises

The Minister for Health has apologised to a Limerick woman at the centre of a smear test cancer...

Family of man attacked at Anfield say they are devastated

The family of a County Meath man critically ill in a Liverpool hospital has said they're completely...

Bank of Ireland closures

Bank of Ireland is to close a number of service centres around the country

