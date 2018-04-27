Pay back time

Pressure increases on the government to deliver for new public servants.
Korean leaders meet in groundbreaking peace talks and promise to take nuclear weapons off the table.
More fallout from the Vicky Phelan case as the HSE confirms a further 200 failures, in the cervical...
The Minister for Health has apologised to a Limerick woman at the centre of a smear test cancer...
The family of a County Meath man critically ill in a Liverpool hospital has said they're completely...
Bank of Ireland is to close a number of service centres around the country
Two men to appear in court charged in connection with assault which has left irish fan in a critical...
Questions and answers following the Vicky Phelan cervical cancer settlement.
Six years after it was stolen, relic of St Laurence O' Toole to return to its rightful place.
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/ZxtUfTgOQy
Join me for the first news of the day at 7 @IrelandAMTV3-i'll have the latest on the historic North South Korea tal… t.co/PJ7oAN147x
History has been made as the leaders of North and South Korea have begun meeting for their first summit in more than a decade.
It's emerged that more than 200 women who developed cervical cancer should have received earlier intervention than they did.
Public sector unions will meet the Government today to begin talks on the two-tier pay system across the public service.
US actor and comedian Bill Cosby could be facing a lengthy prison sentence after he was found guilty of three count… t.co/oSGpcY0E1W
Mass graves that authorities say could contain more than 2,000 bodies have been discovered in Rwanda nearly a quart… t.co/9YFnOTv1Y9
Protests have erupted across Spain after a court sentenced five men to nine years each in prison for the lesser cri… t.co/3k7Ov1wRXn