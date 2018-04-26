Simon Harris Apologises

The Minister for Health has apologised to a Limerick woman at the centre of a smear test cancer blunder.
The family of a County Meath man critically ill in a Liverpool hospital has said they're completely...
Bank of Ireland is to close a number of service centres around the country
Two men to appear in court charged in connection with assault which has left irish fan in a critical...
Questions and answers following the Vicky Phelan cervical cancer settlement.
Six years after it was stolen, relic of St Laurence O' Toole to return to its rightful place.
A terminally ill mother of two who was given incorrect test results, has delivered a powerful...
All the main banks are now under formal investigation by the Central Bank over their role in the...
Dunboyne in Co Meath has reacted with shock to the news that local man Sean Cox is critically ill, in...
Health Minister says sorry to terminal cancer patient, Cousins have sentences increased over burglaries & Stolen he… t.co/kqdiB2mGtE
Health Minister says sorry to terminal cancer patient, Cousins have sentences increased over burglaries & Stolen he… t.co/76PoX1hvtn
On #3News at 5.30, relief at Christ Church Cathedral after heart of St Laurence O'Toole, an 800-year-old religious… t.co/cbwRaEo9Zg
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/OW2GN5cqTv
2 Italian men charged over attack on Irish soccer fan, More calls for review of cervical check service & Korea prep… t.co/njYonTUGpn
On #3News at 12.30, relief at Christ Church Cathedral after heart of St Laurence O'Toole, an 800-year-old religious… t.co/ct8sM5j2tn
Presenting #3News at 12.30 - Join us for latest on Liverpool attack, Cervical Check criticism, Macron's dig at Trum… t.co/0EtsntNN3S
BREAKING: 2 men charged over assault on Irish Liverpool fan outside Anfield on Tuesday