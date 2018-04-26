Thursday, 26 April 2018

Hand on heart

Six years after it was stolen, relic of St Laurence O' Toole to return to its rightful place.

Liverpool assualt charges

Two men to appear in court charged in connection with assault which has left irish fan in a critical...

Thursday, 26 April 2018

A breach of trust

Questions and answers following the Vicky Phelan cervical cancer settlement.  

Thursday, 26 April 2018

Vicky Phelan delivers a powerful statement outside the courts

A terminally ill mother of two who was given incorrect test results, has delivered a powerful...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Tracker mortgage scandal

All the main banks are now under formal investigation by the Central Bank over their role in the...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Irish man in critical condition following attack outside Anfield

Dunboyne in Co Meath has reacted with shock to the news that local man Sean Cox is critically ill, in...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Fighting for his life

An attempted murder investigation is underway after an Irish Liverpool fan is left in a critical...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

The trouble with trackers

The central bank reveals that more bank customers have been affected but most have now been...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Garda apology

The chief administrative officer in An Garda Siochana has admitted that the force has failed two...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018
2 Italian men charged over attack on Irish soccer fan, More calls for review of cervical check service & Korea prep…

2:57 PM - 26 Apr 18

On #3News at 12.30, relief at Christ Church Cathedral after heart of St Laurence O'Toole, an 800-year-old religious…

12:43 PM - 26 Apr 18

Presenting #3News at 12.30 - Join us for latest on Liverpool attack, Cervical Check criticism, Macron's dig at Trum…

11:59 AM - 26 Apr 18

BREAKING: 2 men charged over assault on Irish Liverpool fan outside Anfield on Tuesday

9:08 AM - 26 Apr 18

French President Emmanuel Macron has used his speech to the joint Houses of the US Congress to warn America against…

6:53 AM - 26 Apr 18

Police in the US say they have arrested a killer who terrorised California during the 1970s and 80s.

6:53 AM - 26 Apr 18

Facebook has announced its quarterly sales rose by almost 50%.

6:53 AM - 26 Apr 18

Galway East TD Sean Canney is continuing to weigh up his options amid speculation he could quit the Independent All…

6:52 AM - 26 Apr 18