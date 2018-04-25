Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Irish man in critical condition following attack outside Anfield

Dunboyne in Co Meath has reacted with shock to the news that local man Sean Cox is critically ill, in a Liverpool hospital after being the victim of an unprovoked attack outside Anfield football ground last night.  

Vicky Phelan delivers a powerful statement outside the courts

A terminally ill mother of two who was given incorrect test results, has delivered a powerful...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Tracker mortgage scandal

All the main banks are now under formal investigation by the Central Bank over their role in the...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Fighting for his life

An attempted murder investigation is underway after an Irish Liverpool fan is left in a critical...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

The trouble with trackers

The central bank reveals that more bank customers have been affected but most have now been...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Garda apology

The chief administrative officer in An Garda Siochana has admitted that the force has failed two...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Ulster Bank hit by another IT mishap

Ulster Bank has apologised after what it describes as 'human error' led to money disappearing from its...

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Anger over plans to pump Shannon water to Dublin

Irish Water is at the centre of fresh controversy today after signalling its intention to draw water...

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Man charged with ten counts of murder following Toronto van attack

A man suspected of driving a van at pedestrians in Toronto, has been charged with ten counts of...

Tuesday, 24 April 2018
