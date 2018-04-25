Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Fighting for his life

An attempted murder investigation is underway after an Irish Liverpool fan is left in a critical condition following an assault at Anfield.

The trouble with trackers

The central bank reveals that more bank customers have been affected but most have now been...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Garda apology

The chief administrative officer in An Garda Siochana has admitted that the force has failed two...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Ulster Bank hit by another IT mishap

Ulster Bank has apologised after what it describes as 'human error' led to money disappearing from its...

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Anger over plans to pump Shannon water to Dublin

Irish Water is at the centre of fresh controversy today after signalling its intention to draw water...

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Man charged with ten counts of murder following Toronto van attack

A man suspected of driving a van at pedestrians in Toronto, has been charged with ten counts of...

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Insufficient funds

Ulster bank investigation after customers see cash dissappear from their accounts.

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

A river runs through it

Irish water's plan to take Shannon Water to fix Dublins supply problems.

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

The final clampdown

Is outdoor smoking set to become a thing of the past?

Tuesday, 24 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic Club and other groups to outline their concerns about the new Metro a… t.co/bq9N2UYNXB

12:29 PM - 25 Apr 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Vicky Phelan, a terminally ill mother of 2 from Limerick, settles her High Court case against a lab in Texas for €2… t.co/jPalhV0qVA

12:24 PM - 25 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A 53 year old Irish man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked near Liverpool's stadium before… t.co/P0i4SzO1Ky

6:32 AM - 25 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Bosses at Ulster Bank have been asked to appear before an Oireachtas Committee to explain why money seemed to disap… t.co/kOVEn4qHzs

6:32 AM - 25 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A verdict is expected today in the trial of the man charged with killing and dismembering Swedish reporter Kim Wall.

6:30 AM - 25 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The UN's Refugee Agency is calling for immediate action to reduce the waiting times for asylum seekers in Ireland.

6:29 AM - 25 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "big problems" if it resumes its nuclear programme, calling the Iran d… t.co/WeF2kGz6rV

6:29 AM - 25 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The suspect in a shooting in which four people were killed in Tennessee on Sunday is due to appear in court today.

6:28 AM - 25 Apr 18