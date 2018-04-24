Wednesday, 25th April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - fighting for his life.
On #3News at 12.30, Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic Club and other groups to outline their concerns about the new Metro a… t.co/bq9N2UYNXB
Vicky Phelan, a terminally ill mother of 2 from Limerick, settles her High Court case against a lab in Texas for €2… t.co/jPalhV0qVA
A 53 year old Irish man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked near Liverpool's stadium before… t.co/P0i4SzO1Ky
Bosses at Ulster Bank have been asked to appear before an Oireachtas Committee to explain why money seemed to disap… t.co/kOVEn4qHzs
A verdict is expected today in the trial of the man charged with killing and dismembering Swedish reporter Kim Wall.
The UN's Refugee Agency is calling for immediate action to reduce the waiting times for asylum seekers in Ireland.
US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "big problems" if it resumes its nuclear programme, calling the Iran d… t.co/WeF2kGz6rV
The suspect in a shooting in which four people were killed in Tennessee on Sunday is due to appear in court today.