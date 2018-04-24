Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Wednesday, 25th April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - fighting for his life.

Tuesday, 24th April

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - insufficient funds.

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Monday, 23rd April

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - killed in the line of duty.

Monday, 23 April 2018

Friday, 20 April 2018

Thursday, 19 April 2018

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Monday, 16 April 2018

Friday, 13 April

Friday, 13 April 2018
On #3News at 12.30, Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic Club and other groups to outline their concerns about the new Metro a… t.co/bq9N2UYNXB

12:29 PM - 25 Apr 18

Vicky Phelan, a terminally ill mother of 2 from Limerick, settles her High Court case against a lab in Texas for €2… t.co/jPalhV0qVA

12:24 PM - 25 Apr 18

A 53 year old Irish man is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked near Liverpool's stadium before… t.co/P0i4SzO1Ky

6:32 AM - 25 Apr 18

Bosses at Ulster Bank have been asked to appear before an Oireachtas Committee to explain why money seemed to disap… t.co/kOVEn4qHzs

6:32 AM - 25 Apr 18

A verdict is expected today in the trial of the man charged with killing and dismembering Swedish reporter Kim Wall.

6:30 AM - 25 Apr 18

The UN's Refugee Agency is calling for immediate action to reduce the waiting times for asylum seekers in Ireland.

6:29 AM - 25 Apr 18

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "big problems" if it resumes its nuclear programme, calling the Iran d… t.co/WeF2kGz6rV

6:29 AM - 25 Apr 18

The suspect in a shooting in which four people were killed in Tennessee on Sunday is due to appear in court today.

6:28 AM - 25 Apr 18