Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Tuesday, 24 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 23 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 23 April 2018

Sunday, 22nd April

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Sunday, 22 April 2018

Saturday, 21st April

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 21 April 2018

Friday, 20th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another family calls for better cardiac services in the South East

Friday, 20 April 2018

Thursday, 19th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Emotional testimony at an inquest in Cork.

Thursday, 19 April 2018

Wednesday, 18th April

On 3 News at 5.30 - air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked...

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Tuesday, 17th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - garda raids over links to an international drugs gang. Several arrests...

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Monday, 16th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - living with a heavy drinker - the toll it takes on partners and...

Monday, 16 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/O2J4l5jcd6

7:05 PM - 24 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening: -Ulster Bank hit by systems failure -Toronto van suspect in court -3 in hospital a… t.co/1wXqSv4PGR

6:51 PM - 24 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: A woman who lost her husband to meningitis has warned of the potentially lethal speed of the infection. Mark… t.co/9a2U3djDhh

6:40 PM - 24 Apr 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Presenting #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland - Join us for latest on Ulster Bank glitch, Toronto van rampage, serious cras… t.co/Ku57uorj6e

6:37 PM - 24 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/fbOJ06k4Vf

5:03 PM - 24 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

President Higgins is addressing the UN General Assembly in New York

3:52 PM - 24 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Toronto van attack suspect appears in court charged with 10 counts of murder

3:26 PM - 24 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/q9QuUob5sf

3:06 PM - 24 Apr 18