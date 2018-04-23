Tuesday, 24 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another family calls for better cardiac services in the South East
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Emotional testimony at an inquest in Cork.
On 3 News at 5.30 - air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - garda raids over links to an international drugs gang. Several arrests...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - living with a heavy drinker - the toll it takes on partners and...
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/O2J4l5jcd6
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Ulster Bank hit by systems failure -Toronto van suspect in court -3 in hospital a… t.co/1wXqSv4PGR
WATCH: A woman who lost her husband to meningitis has warned of the potentially lethal speed of the infection. Mark… t.co/9a2U3djDhh
Presenting #3News at 7 on @be3Ireland - Join us for latest on Ulster Bank glitch, Toronto van rampage, serious cras… t.co/Ku57uorj6e
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/fbOJ06k4Vf
President Higgins is addressing the UN General Assembly in New York
Toronto van attack suspect appears in court charged with 10 counts of murder
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/q9QuUob5sf