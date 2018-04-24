Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Ulster Bank hit by another IT mishap

Ulster Bank has apologised after what it describes as 'human error' led to money disappearing from its customers' accounts. 

Anger over plans to pump Shannon water to Dublin

Irish Water is at the centre of fresh controversy today after signalling its intention to draw water...

Man charged with ten counts of murder following Toronto van attack

A man suspected of driving a van at pedestrians in Toronto, has been charged with ten counts of...

Insufficient funds

Ulster bank investigation after customers see cash dissappear from their accounts.

A river runs through it

Irish water's plan to take Shannon Water to fix Dublins supply problems.

The final clampdown

Is outdoor smoking set to become a thing of the past?

8 AM News Bulletin

All the latest morning news headlines 

Unlawful killing verdict at Garda Tony Golden's inquest

An unlawful killing verdict at Garda Tony Golden's inquest. 

18 years for the Carlow man who attacked and raped a woman

A man convicted of what's been described as a "devastating" attack on a woman, that left her with a...

