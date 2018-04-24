Tuesday, 24 April 2018

The final clampdown

Is outdoor smoking set to become a thing of the past?

Insufficient funds

Ulster bank investigation after customers see cash dissappear from their accounts.

A river runs through it

Irish water's plan to take Shannon Water to fix Dublins supply problems.

8 AM News Bulletin

All the latest morning news headlines 

Unlawful killing verdict at Garda Tony Golden's inquest

An unlawful killing verdict at Garda Tony Golden's inquest. 

18 years for the Carlow man who attacked and raped a woman

A man convicted of what's been described as a "devastating" attack on a woman, that left her with a...

Lady in waiting

A nation holds its breath ahead of another royal arrival.

Killed in the line of duty

The inquest into the death of garda Tony Golden begins in county Louth.

The cost of free education

A new report shows parents are paying millions to keep schools afloat.

Ulster Bank systems in trouble again. Bank says: "No customer will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue.

11:57 AM - 24 Apr 18

10 people have been killed and 15 others injured after a van drove into pedestrians in the Canadian city of Toronto.

6:36 AM - 24 Apr 18

Irish Water has confirmed its plan to pipe water from the River Shannon to Dublin and the Midlands, if it gets the

6:35 AM - 24 Apr 18

Police in the US say the suspect in the shooting that killed four people in a Nashville restaurant had a gun in a b

6:35 AM - 24 Apr 18

French President Emmanuel Macron will return to the White House later for the 2nd day of his official state visit to the US.

6:34 AM - 24 Apr 18

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan after the resignation of the country's Prime Minister.

6:34 AM - 24 Apr 18

Former US President George HW Bush is in intensive care after falling ill the day after his wife Barbara's funeral.

6:34 AM - 24 Apr 18

On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: -9 dead in Toronto van incident -Carlow rapist jailed for 18 years -Ominous Brexit

9:51 PM - 23 Apr 18