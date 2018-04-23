Tuesday, 24th April

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - insufficient funds.
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - killed in the line of duty.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
Ulster Bank systems in trouble again. Bank says: “No customer will be left out of pocket as a result of this issue.… t.co/T0cZg91JPn
10 people have been killed and 15 others injured after a van drove into pedestrians in the Canadian city of Toronto.
Irish Water has confirmed its plan to pipe water from the River Shannon to Dublin and the Midlands, if it gets the… t.co/PTW8FKHX3Q
Police in the US say the suspect in the shooting that killed four people in a Nashville restaurant had a gun in a b… t.co/Lek7hA3cgG
French President Emmanuel Macron will return to the White House later for the 2nd day of his official state visit to the US.
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan after the resignation of the country's Prime Minister.
Former US President George HW Bush is in intensive care after falling ill the day after his wife Barbara's funeral.
On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: -9 dead in Toronto van incident -Carlow rapist jailed for 18 years -Ominous Brexit… t.co/iDEq2ZydVw