Monday, 23 April

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: -9 dead in Toronto van incident -Carlow rapist jailed for 18 years -Ominous Brexit… t.co/iDEq2ZydVw
Toronto van incident latest: -Up to 10 pedestrians struck -Van driver in police custody -Exact circumstances unclea… t.co/ZIaC3cMJ8v
Police in Canada say the driver of a van which struck pedestrians in the city of Toronto is now in custody
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/OT7XHHno3u
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Carlow man jailed for 18 years -Garda inquest verdict in Co. Louth -Dramatic rescu… t.co/JHMXo5FmSk
Carlow man jailed for 18 years over "devastating" rape and serious assault of woman - more on #3news at 5.30
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/UX3Gv2rZOp
Jury return verdict of unlawful killing in the inquest into the death of Garda Tony Golden who was shot dead by Adr… t.co/kxNH060QSN