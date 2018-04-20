Monday, 23 April

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest national and international news stories from 3News.
The latest national and international news stories from 3News.
Toronto van incident latest: -Up to 10 pedestrians struck -Van driver in police custody -Exact circumstances unclea… t.co/ZIaC3cMJ8v
Police in Canada say the driver of a van which struck pedestrians in the city of Toronto is now in custody
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/OT7XHHno3u
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Carlow man jailed for 18 years -Garda inquest verdict in Co. Louth -Dramatic rescu… t.co/JHMXo5FmSk
Carlow man jailed for 18 years over "devastating" rape and serious assault of woman - more on #3news at 5.30
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/UX3Gv2rZOp
Jury return verdict of unlawful killing in the inquest into the death of Garda Tony Golden who was shot dead by Adr… t.co/kxNH060QSN
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xLEjrycuxs