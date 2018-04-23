Monday, 23 April 2018

18 years for the Carlow man who attacked and raped a woman

A man convicted of what's been described as a "devastating" attack on a woman, that left her with a permanent brain injury and in need of "life long assistance and support", has been jailed for 18 years.  

Unlawful killing verdict at Garda Tony Golden's inquest

An unlawful killing verdict at Garda Tony Golden's inquest. 

Lady in waiting

A nation holds its breath ahead of another royal arrival.

Killed in the line of duty

The inquest into the death of garda Tony Golden begins in county Louth.

The cost of free education

A new report shows parents are paying millions to keep schools afloat.

8 AM News Bulletin

All the latest morning news headlines

Concerns for Cardiac Service in South East

A woman whose sister died of heart problems has added her voice to the growing volume of calls for...

Tom McBride's Funeral

The funeral of Big Tom McBride has been told that despite "all his success and fame, he always...

Minister For Housing on Homelessness Figures

The Minister for Housing has rejected as 'non-sense' claims that he is massaging official figures or...

