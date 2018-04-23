Monday, 23 April 2018

The cost of free education

A new report shows parents are paying millions to keep schools afloat.

Lady in waiting

A nation holds its breath ahead of another royal arrival.

Monday, 23 April 2018

Killed in the line of duty

The inquest into the death of garda Tony Golden begins in county Louth.

Monday, 23 April 2018

8 AM News Bulletin

All the latest morning news headlines

Monday, 23 April 2018

Concerns for Cardiac Service in South East

A woman whose sister died of heart problems has added her voice to the growing volume of calls for...

Friday, 20 April 2018

Tom McBride's Funeral

The funeral of Big Tom McBride has been told that despite "all his success and fame, he always...

Friday, 20 April 2018

Minister For Housing on Homelessness Figures

The Minister for Housing has rejected as 'non-sense' claims that he is massaging official figures or...

Friday, 20 April 2018

Saying Farewell To Big Tom

Hundreds gather in monaghan for the funeral of irish country music legend Big Tom McBride.  

Friday, 20 April 2018

Big Beast Of The Irish Sea

Big news for Irish transport as the world's largest roll on/roll off ferry gets the champagne...

Friday, 20 April 2018
