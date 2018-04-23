The cost of free education

A new report shows parents are paying millions to keep schools afloat.
A nation holds its breath ahead of another royal arrival.
The inquest into the death of garda Tony Golden begins in county Louth.
All the latest morning news headlines
A woman whose sister died of heart problems has added her voice to the growing volume of calls for...
The funeral of Big Tom McBride has been told that despite "all his success and fame, he always...
The Minister for Housing has rejected as 'non-sense' claims that he is massaging official figures or...
Hundreds gather in monaghan for the funeral of irish country music legend Big Tom McBride.
Big news for Irish transport as the world's largest roll on/roll off ferry gets the champagne...
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xLEjrycuxs
Police in the US are continuing to search for a gunman who killed 4 people in a Waffle House in Nashville.
The inquest into the murder of Garda Tony Golden will open today at Dundalk Courthouse.
Dozens of shops in Nicaragua have been looted during more unrest in the country.
Sweden's Ambassador to the United Nations says he and other Security Council envoys have agreed to work on a "meani… t.co/PJIw0tkOb0
French President Emmanuel Macron will begin a three-day state visit to the US today.
Clashes have erupted in the Armenian capital following the arrest of an anti-government protest leader.
WATCH: Our Top Story Tonight A Latvian woman, who'd been living in Ireland, is found dead in India after disappeari… t.co/UQUHL3fwxZ