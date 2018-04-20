Monday, 23rd April

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - killed in the line of duty.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
Here's your 3pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/xLEjrycuxs
Police in the US are continuing to search for a gunman who killed 4 people in a Waffle House in Nashville.
The inquest into the murder of Garda Tony Golden will open today at Dundalk Courthouse.
Dozens of shops in Nicaragua have been looted during more unrest in the country.
Sweden's Ambassador to the United Nations says he and other Security Council envoys have agreed to work on a "meani… t.co/PJIw0tkOb0
French President Emmanuel Macron will begin a three-day state visit to the US today.
Clashes have erupted in the Armenian capital following the arrest of an anti-government protest leader.
WATCH: Our Top Story Tonight A Latvian woman, who'd been living in Ireland, is found dead in India after disappeari… t.co/UQUHL3fwxZ