Sunday, 22 April 2018

Sunday, 22nd April

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 21st April

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 21 April 2018

Friday, 20th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another family calls for better cardiac services in the South East

Friday, 20 April 2018

Thursday, 19th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Emotional testimony at an inquest in Cork.

Thursday, 19 April 2018

Wednesday, 18th April

On 3 News at 5.30 - air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked...

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Tuesday, 17th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - garda raids over links to an international drugs gang. Several arrests...

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Monday, 16th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - living with a heavy drinker - the toll it takes on partners and...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Sunday, 15th April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 15 April 2018

Saturday, 14 April 2018
3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: Our Top Story Tonight A Latvian woman, who'd been living in Ireland, is found dead in India after disappeari… t.co/UQUHL3fwxZ

6:13 PM - 22 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
EXCLUSIVE: Coming up at 5:30pm on @TV3Ireland We speak directly with the Indian Police Chief leading the investig… t.co/SOu4jJXrhF

5:28 PM - 22 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Dozens dead in Kabul attack -Four killed in latest U.S shooting -Tributes paid to '… t.co/yWDJuVH1HR

5:19 PM - 22 Apr 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
At least 48 killed in Kabul suicide bombing. I'll have a full report on @3NewsIreland at 530 with @CarolineTwohig

3:03 PM - 22 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
12 killed, dozens wounded in bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul.

9:35 AM - 22 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
International chemical weapons inspectors will today begin testing samples taken from the site of a recent suspecte… t.co/QCA5iKoyIl

8:32 AM - 22 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Actor Verne Troyer, famous for playing 'mini-me' in the Austin Powers Franchise, has died at the age of 49 #3News

8:31 AM - 22 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Shoppers around the country have been leaving their unwanted plastic packaging at their local supermarkets today. T… t.co/h6mQ0mdbLg

6:10 PM - 21 Apr 18