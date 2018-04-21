Sunday, 22nd April

The latest news update at 5.30pm.
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another family calls for better cardiac services in the South East
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Emotional testimony at an inquest in Cork.
On 3 News at 5.30 - air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - garda raids over links to an international drugs gang. Several arrests...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - living with a heavy drinker - the toll it takes on partners and...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
WATCH: Our Top Story Tonight A Latvian woman, who'd been living in Ireland, is found dead in India after disappeari… t.co/UQUHL3fwxZ
EXCLUSIVE: Coming up at 5:30pm on @TV3Ireland We speak directly with the Indian Police Chief leading the investig… t.co/SOu4jJXrhF
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Dozens dead in Kabul attack -Four killed in latest U.S shooting -Tributes paid to '… t.co/yWDJuVH1HR
At least 48 killed in Kabul suicide bombing. I'll have a full report on @3NewsIreland at 530 with @CarolineTwohig
12 killed, dozens wounded in bomb attack in the Afghan capital Kabul.
International chemical weapons inspectors will today begin testing samples taken from the site of a recent suspecte… t.co/QCA5iKoyIl
Actor Verne Troyer, famous for playing 'mini-me' in the Austin Powers Franchise, has died at the age of 49 #3News
Shoppers around the country have been leaving their unwanted plastic packaging at their local supermarkets today. T… t.co/h6mQ0mdbLg