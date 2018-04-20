Friday, 20 April 2018

Tallaght Murder

A 38 year old Romanian man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Ewen Artenay Bub who was found in a park in Tallaght a week ago.

Saying Farewell To Big Tom

Hundreds gather in monaghan for the funeral of irish country music legend Big Tom McBride.  

Big Beast Of The Irish Sea

Big news for Irish transport as the world's largest roll on/roll off ferry gets the champagne...

A light aircraft crashes near Belfast

Casualties are feared but not yet confirmed.

Denis Naughten

The Government circles the wagons to defend its Communications Minister, but the Opposition still has...

Denis Naughton

Oposition rounds on the communications Minister Denis Naughton with Fianna Fail saying the affair...

Latest Housing Figures

No homes to go to - Eoghan Murphy defends the latest housing figures and says he's not too posh, to...

Ground Breaking Cancer Surgery

Hope at last - a cork teenager moves closer to getting ground breaking cancer surgery in the...

Horror at 30 thousand feet

Air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked out of this plane's...

