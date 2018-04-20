Tallaght Murder

A 38 year old Romanian man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Ewen Artenay Bub who was found in a park in Tallaght a week ago.
Hundreds gather in monaghan for the funeral of irish country music legend Big Tom McBride.
Big news for Irish transport as the world's largest roll on/roll off ferry gets the champagne...
Casualties are feared but not yet confirmed.
The Government circles the wagons to defend its Communications Minister, but the Opposition still has...
Oposition rounds on the communications Minister Denis Naughton with Fianna Fail saying the affair...
No homes to go to - Eoghan Murphy defends the latest housing figures and says he's not too posh, to...
Hope at last - a cork teenager moves closer to getting ground breaking cancer surgery in the...
Air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked out of this plane's...
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/nvew8pxDWh
Mourners follow #BigTom's coffin out of Oram church @3NewsIreland t.co/YB50MYe1jZ
On #3News at 12.30, world's largest short sea roll-on roll-off cargo ship, the MV Celine, is being christened at Du… t.co/Mj45RFlc0e
A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man who was found with serious injuries in a Tallaght par… t.co/fg4Izut5uc
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will christen the world's largest roll on, roll off ship at Dublin Port today. #3News
Prosecutors in the US say no criminal charges will be filed over the death of the singer Prince. #3News
Lance Armstrong has agreed to pay 5 million dollars to settle a fraud case he was due to face against the US Government. #3News
The search for the remains of Joe Lynskey, one of the so-called Disappeared, has ended without success. #3News