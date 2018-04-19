The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/nvew8pxDWh
Mourners follow #BigTom's coffin out of Oram church @3NewsIreland t.co/YB50MYe1jZ
On #3News at 12.30, world's largest short sea roll-on roll-off cargo ship, the MV Celine, is being christened at Du… t.co/Mj45RFlc0e
A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man who was found with serious injuries in a Tallaght par… t.co/fg4Izut5uc
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will christen the world's largest roll on, roll off ship at Dublin Port today. #3News
Prosecutors in the US say no criminal charges will be filed over the death of the singer Prince. #3News
Lance Armstrong has agreed to pay 5 million dollars to settle a fraud case he was due to face against the US Government. #3News
The search for the remains of Joe Lynskey, one of the so-called Disappeared, has ended without success. #3News