A light aircraft crashes near Belfast

Casualties are feared but not yet confirmed.
The Government circles the wagons to defend its Communications Minister, but the Opposition still has...
Oposition rounds on the communications Minister Denis Naughton with Fianna Fail saying the affair...
No homes to go to - Eoghan Murphy defends the latest housing figures and says he's not too posh, to...
Hope at last - a cork teenager moves closer to getting ground breaking cancer surgery in the...
Air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked out of this plane's...
Denis Naughten defends his position and insists he did nothing wrong.
A warning that 85 thousand children will die prematurely because of their diet and lack of exercise.
Investigations underway after a woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window
The PSNI has confirmed that 2 people were killed in a light aircraft crash at Nutts Corner near Belfast Internation… t.co/XLFfVvDzn1
On #3News at 5.30, I'll be live from the scene of a light aircraft crash at Nutts Corner near Belfast International… t.co/NfjGXOjkTO
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @carolinetwohig t.co/B2bBc2tOYj
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/8FFm0F0jdL
A man has been arrested after a major drugs seizure in Dublin. Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of appr… t.co/V9Kesq5Y2A
A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael has fallen slightly in recent months. The Ipsos MRBI poll in… t.co/0NUXlzFvdy
Prosecutors in the US will today announce whether anyone will be charged over the death of the musician Prince. #3News
Nearly 3 and a half million people are without power after a massive power cut on the island of Puerto Rico. #3News