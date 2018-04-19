Thursday, 19 April 2018

Denis Naughton

Oposition rounds on the communications Minister Denis Naughton with Fianna Fail saying the affair stinks.

 

Latest Housing Figures

No homes to go to - Eoghan Murphy defends the latest housing figures and says he's not too posh, to...

Thursday, 19 April 2018

Ground Breaking Cancer Surgery

Hope at last - a cork teenager moves closer to getting ground breaking cancer surgery in the...

Thursday, 19 April 2018

Horror at 30 thousand feet

Air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked out of this plane's...

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Minister Denis Naughten

Denis Naughten defends his position and insists he did nothing wrong.

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Obesity timebomb

A warning that 85 thousand children will die prematurely because of their diet and lack of exercise.

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Mid Air Engine Failure

Investigations underway after a woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Childhood Obesity

Size matters - the real cost of childhood obesity 

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

iPhone Economy

Are our economic prospects overly dependent on worldwide iphone sales

Wednesday, 18 April 2018
