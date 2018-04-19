Oposition rounds on the communications Minister Denis Naughton with Fianna Fail saying the affair stinks.
No homes to go to - Eoghan Murphy defends the latest housing figures and says he's not too posh, to...
Hope at last - a cork teenager moves closer to getting ground breaking cancer surgery in the...
Air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked out of this plane's...
Denis Naughten defends his position and insists he did nothing wrong.
A warning that 85 thousand children will die prematurely because of their diet and lack of exercise.
Investigations underway after a woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window
Size matters - the real cost of childhood obesity
Are our economic prospects overly dependent on worldwide iphone sales
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/8FFm0F0jdL
A man has been arrested after a major drugs seizure in Dublin. Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of appr… t.co/V9Kesq5Y2A
A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael has fallen slightly in recent months. The Ipsos MRBI poll in… t.co/0NUXlzFvdy
Prosecutors in the US will today announce whether anyone will be charged over the death of the musician Prince. #3News
Nearly 3 and a half million people are without power after a massive power cut on the island of Puerto Rico. #3News
The television presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62. #3News
A nanny in New York has been found guilty of murdering two children in her care. #3News
US aviation chiefs have ordered tests on the engines of certain planes following an incident on a passenger jet in… t.co/3XY5Jc5z20