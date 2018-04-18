3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/8FFm0F0jdL
A man has been arrested after a major drugs seizure in Dublin. Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of appr… t.co/V9Kesq5Y2A
A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael has fallen slightly in recent months. The Ipsos MRBI poll in… t.co/0NUXlzFvdy
Prosecutors in the US will today announce whether anyone will be charged over the death of the musician Prince. #3News
Nearly 3 and a half million people are without power after a massive power cut on the island of Puerto Rico. #3News
The television presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62. #3News
A nanny in New York has been found guilty of murdering two children in her care. #3News
US aviation chiefs have ordered tests on the engines of certain planes following an incident on a passenger jet in… t.co/3XY5Jc5z20