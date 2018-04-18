Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Horror at 30 thousand feet

Air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked out of this plane's window.

 

Minister Denis Naughten

Denis Naughten defends his position and insists he did nothing wrong.

Obesity timebomb

A warning that 85 thousand children will die prematurely because of their diet and lack of exercise.

Mid Air Engine Failure

Investigations underway after a woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window

Childhood Obesity

Size matters - the real cost of childhood obesity 

iPhone Economy

Are our economic prospects overly dependent on worldwide iphone sales

Abuse Report

Almost one in every three women say they've suffered abuse at the hands of an ex-partner or...

Facebook announce Ireland will be part of transparency pilot programe

Facebook has announced that it'll include Ireland in its new transparency pilot programme,  to...

New package Will Boost Tenants Rights

Rogue landlords could soon be jailed if they raise rents by more than they're legally allowed.  

3News
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/jMpuoVyQUN

6:59 PM - 18 Apr 18

3News
On #3News at 5.30, campaign launched to encourage Irish motorists to switch to driving electric vehicles. I'll have… t.co/AwvNlUPA9c

5:53 PM - 18 Apr 18

3News
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/aYsfKGFQLq

5:46 PM - 18 Apr 18

3News
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/NVe90Agn1O

3:04 PM - 18 Apr 18

3News
Steven Spielberg has become the first director ever to see his films gross more than 10 billion US dollars at box offices worldwide. #3News

6:25 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
A Government plan to urge drivers to switch to electric vehicles begins today. #3News

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
Starbucks will close all 8 thousand of its cafes in the US for an afternoon next month in order to give racial bias… t.co/cynSph6WAO

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
Chemical weapons inspectors are on standby today to visit the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. #3News

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18