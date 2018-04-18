Horror at 30 thousand feet

Air crash investigators try to find out why a passenger was partially sucked out of this plane's window.
Denis Naughten defends his position and insists he did nothing wrong.
A warning that 85 thousand children will die prematurely because of their diet and lack of exercise.
Investigations underway after a woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window
Size matters - the real cost of childhood obesity
Are our economic prospects overly dependent on worldwide iphone sales
Almost one in every three women say they've suffered abuse at the hands of an ex-partner or...
Facebook has announced that it'll include Ireland in its new transparency pilot programme, to...
Rogue landlords could soon be jailed if they raise rents by more than they're legally allowed.
Steven Spielberg has become the first director ever to see his films gross more than 10 billion US dollars at box offices worldwide. #3News
A Government plan to urge drivers to switch to electric vehicles begins today. #3News
Starbucks will close all 8 thousand of its cafes in the US for an afternoon next month in order to give racial bias… t.co/cynSph6WAO
Chemical weapons inspectors are on standby today to visit the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. #3News