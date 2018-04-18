Size matters - the real cost of childhood obesity
Investigations underway after a woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window
Are our economic prospects overly dependent on worldwide iphone sales
Almost one in every three women say they've suffered abuse at the hands of an ex-partner or...
Facebook has announced that it'll include Ireland in its new transparency pilot programme, to...
Rogue landlords could soon be jailed if they raise rents by more than they're legally allowed.
A shocking new study has laid bare the high price of alcohol abuse in this country, for those living...
A retired senior civil servant in the Department of Health found in possession of nearly 60,000 child...
TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been given what’s thought to be one of Britain’s biggest...
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/NVe90Agn1O
Steven Spielberg has become the first director ever to see his films gross more than 10 billion US dollars at box offices worldwide. #3News
A Government plan to urge drivers to switch to electric vehicles begins today. #3News
Starbucks will close all 8 thousand of its cafes in the US for an afternoon next month in order to give racial bias… t.co/cynSph6WAO
Chemical weapons inspectors are on standby today to visit the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. #3News
A woman has died and seven others have been injured after an engine on a passenger plane blew up in mid air while o… t.co/RPO4THIM62
Fans and friends of Big Tom will have an opportunity to pay their respects to the country music star in Castleblayn… t.co/0m9cDOanCM
Former US First Lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. It comes just days after her family announced she had… t.co/FZ6WZMfJzB