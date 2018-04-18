Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Mid Air Engine Failure

Investigations underway after a woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window

Childhood Obesity

Size matters - the real cost of childhood obesity 

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

iPhone Economy

Are our economic prospects overly dependent on worldwide iphone sales

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Abuse Report

Almost one in every three women say they've suffered abuse at the hands of an ex-partner or...

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Facebook announce Ireland will be part of transparency pilot programe

Facebook has announced that it'll include Ireland in its new transparency pilot programme,  to...

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

New package Will Boost Tenants Rights

Rogue landlords could soon be jailed if they raise rents by more than they're legally allowed.  

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Alcohol Abuse

A shocking new study has laid bare the high price of alcohol abuse in this country, for those living...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Brendan Phelan Avoids Jail

A retired senior civil servant in the Department of Health found in possession of nearly 60,000 child...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Ant McPartlin Fined For Drink Driving

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been given what’s thought to be one of Britain’s biggest...

Monday, 16 April 2018
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/NVe90Agn1O

3:04 PM - 18 Apr 18

3:04 PM - 18 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Steven Spielberg has become the first director ever to see his films gross more than 10 billion US dollars at box offices worldwide. #3News

6:25 AM - 18 Apr 18

6:25 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A Government plan to urge drivers to switch to electric vehicles begins today. #3News

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Starbucks will close all 8 thousand of its cafes in the US for an afternoon next month in order to give racial bias… t.co/cynSph6WAO

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Chemical weapons inspectors are on standby today to visit the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. #3News

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18

6:24 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A woman has died and seven others have been injured after an engine on a passenger plane blew up in mid air while o… t.co/RPO4THIM62

6:23 AM - 18 Apr 18

6:23 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Fans and friends of Big Tom will have an opportunity to pay their respects to the country music star in Castleblayn… t.co/0m9cDOanCM

6:23 AM - 18 Apr 18

6:23 AM - 18 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Former US First Lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. It comes just days after her family announced she had… t.co/FZ6WZMfJzB

6:22 AM - 18 Apr 18

6:22 AM - 18 Apr 18