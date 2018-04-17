The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Conor McGregor due in court in New York
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/NVe90Agn1O
Steven Spielberg has become the first director ever to see his films gross more than 10 billion US dollars at box offices worldwide. #3News
A Government plan to urge drivers to switch to electric vehicles begins today. #3News
Starbucks will close all 8 thousand of its cafes in the US for an afternoon next month in order to give racial bias… t.co/cynSph6WAO
Chemical weapons inspectors are on standby today to visit the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. #3News
A woman has died and seven others have been injured after an engine on a passenger plane blew up in mid air while o… t.co/RPO4THIM62
Fans and friends of Big Tom will have an opportunity to pay their respects to the country music star in Castleblayn… t.co/0m9cDOanCM
Former US First Lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. It comes just days after her family announced she had… t.co/FZ6WZMfJzB