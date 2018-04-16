Tuesday, 17th April

The latest news update at 10pm.
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/ON6CSu703g
Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/jxJxEtB5jL
Country music star Big Tom has died aged 81. #3News
Reality star Khloe Kardashian has announced the name of her new baby girl. True Thompson was born in Ohio last week #3News
Reporting on the #MeToo movement has won a Pulitzer Prize for the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine. #3News
A major bushfire near Sydney has now been brought under control. More than 200 firefighters have been tackling the… t.co/UnaW16M3hQ
A court in New York has heard a Fox news host is the mystery third client of Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michae… t.co/06sZsy1OWI
Facebook bosses will appear before an Oireachtas committee later to apologise for failing to protect user data. #3News