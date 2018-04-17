Tuesday, 17 April 2018

New package Will Boost Tenants Rights

Rogue landlords could soon be jailed if they raise rents by more than they're legally allowed.

 

Abuse Report

Almost one in every three women say they've suffered abuse at the hands of an ex-partner or...

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Facebook announce Ireland will be part of transparency pilot programe

Facebook has announced that it'll include Ireland in its new transparency pilot programme,  to...

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Alcohol Abuse

A shocking new study has laid bare the high price of alcohol abuse in this country, for those living...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Brendan Phelan Avoids Jail

A retired senior civil servant in the Department of Health found in possession of nearly 60,000 child...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Ant McPartlin Fined For Drink Driving

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been given what’s thought to be one of Britain’s biggest...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Trump Vs Comey

A bitter war of words between the former FBI boss and the president he once served

Monday, 16 April 2018

Good News For Irish Farmers

East Meats West - good news at last for Irish farmers as China opens its doors to Irish beef  

Monday, 16 April 2018

The Fallout From The Syria Strikes

EU foreign ministers are meeting this lunchtime to discuss the fallout from the weekend's missile...

Monday, 16 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/ON6CSu703g

5:17 PM - 17 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/jxJxEtB5jL

3:09 PM - 17 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Country music star Big Tom has died aged 81. #3News

8:53 AM - 17 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has announced the name of her new baby girl. True Thompson was born in Ohio last week #3News

6:29 AM - 17 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Reporting on the #MeToo movement has won a Pulitzer Prize for the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine. #3News

6:28 AM - 17 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A major bushfire near Sydney has now been brought under control. More than 200 firefighters have been tackling the… t.co/UnaW16M3hQ

6:27 AM - 17 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A court in New York has heard a Fox news host is the mystery third client of Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michae… t.co/06sZsy1OWI

6:27 AM - 17 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Facebook bosses will appear before an Oireachtas committee later to apologise for failing to protect user data. #3News

6:26 AM - 17 Apr 18