Facebook announce Ireland will be part of transparency pilot programe

Facebook has announced that it'll include Ireland in its new transparency pilot programme, to ensure there's no 'foreign interference' in the upcoming referendum on the 8th amendment.
Almost one in every three women say they've suffered abuse at the hands of an ex-partner or...
Rogue landlords could soon be jailed if they raise rents by more than they're legally allowed.
A shocking new study has laid bare the high price of alcohol abuse in this country, for those living...
A retired senior civil servant in the Department of Health found in possession of nearly 60,000 child...
TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been given what’s thought to be one of Britain’s biggest...
A bitter war of words between the former FBI boss and the president he once served
East Meats West - good news at last for Irish farmers as China opens its doors to Irish beef
EU foreign ministers are meeting this lunchtime to discuss the fallout from the weekend's missile...
Here's your 5pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/ON6CSu703g
Here's your 3pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/jxJxEtB5jL
Country music star Big Tom has died aged 81. #3News
Reality star Khloe Kardashian has announced the name of her new baby girl. True Thompson was born in Ohio last week #3News
Reporting on the #MeToo movement has won a Pulitzer Prize for the New York Times and the New Yorker magazine. #3News
A major bushfire near Sydney has now been brought under control. More than 200 firefighters have been tackling the… t.co/UnaW16M3hQ
A court in New York has heard a Fox news host is the mystery third client of Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michae… t.co/06sZsy1OWI
Facebook bosses will appear before an Oireachtas committee later to apologise for failing to protect user data. #3News