Monday, 16 April 2018

Brendan Phelan Avoids Jail

A retired senior civil servant in the Department of Health found in possession of nearly 60,000 child pornography images and videos, has avoided jail. 

Alcohol Abuse

A shocking new study has laid bare the high price of alcohol abuse in this country, for those living...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Ant McPartlin Fined For Drink Driving

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been given what’s thought to be one of Britain’s biggest...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Trump Vs Comey

A bitter war of words between the former FBI boss and the president he once served

Monday, 16 April 2018

Good News For Irish Farmers

East Meats West - good news at last for Irish farmers as China opens its doors to Irish beef  

Monday, 16 April 2018

The Fallout From The Syria Strikes

EU foreign ministers are meeting this lunchtime to discuss the fallout from the weekend's missile...

Monday, 16 April 2018

Growing Syrian crisis

Appeals for calm over the growing Syrian crisis but the US presents its proof that a chemical attack...

Friday, 13 April 2018

Avoiding jail

The young motorist in a careless driving case, arising from the death of his friend.  

Friday, 13 April 2018

Scouting Ireland

The Government stands over its decision to withhold state funding to Scouting Ireland, over the...

Friday, 13 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3NewsIreland 60 second update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/6ObpRnlJUL

7:21 PM - 16 Apr 18

3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

Gardaí say they are aware of an incident where an injured man in his 30s presented at the Mater Hospital today at a… t.co/We5tXTAlc1

7:04 PM - 16 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's the latest 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/Kn0ULLiZNY

6:11 PM - 16 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/KMJj0kZRJI

3:09 PM - 16 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

#AintreeGrandNational winner Tiger Roll has returned home to a hero's welcome at Summerhill in County Meath.… t.co/9DWUY6e321

2:49 PM - 16 Apr 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

On the 1230 @3NewsIreland @IrishNeonatal call for help with their Angel Gown Programme. I speak to some of the people involved #3news

12:16 PM - 16 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The family of former US First Lady Barbara Bush say her health is failing and she has declined any further medical help. #3News

6:51 AM - 16 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Police in Sydney say it's likely a large bushfire which is threatening homes south of the city was started delibera… t.co/oGXNVL7oEX

6:51 AM - 16 Apr 18