The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Conor McGregor due in court in New York
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - in the name of the fodder
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - YouTube shooter identified.
On the 1230 @3NewsIreland @IrishNeonatal call for help with their Angel Gown Programme. I speak to some of the people involved #3news
The family of former US First Lady Barbara Bush say her health is failing and she has declined any further medical help. #3News
Police in Sydney say it's likely a large bushfire which is threatening homes south of the city was started delibera… t.co/oGXNVL7oEX
The situation in Syria will be one of the topics discussed at a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Luxembou… t.co/458IJ5A1b0
The White House has denied claims by the French President that he has convinced President Trump not to withdraw US… t.co/fpmZWdDN2t
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 -Former FBI Director James Comey has said that Donald Trump is 'morally unfit' to be P… t.co/RDyN06Opd5
#AINTREEGRANDNATIONAL winner #TigerRoll has been paraded through Summerhill in County Meath. I’ll have more on… t.co/6MPuO1nQCG
On @3newsireland at 5.30 - Homeless man found dead in Tallaght hospital, Russia's Stark warning over Syria strikes… t.co/9q8t1xfO2l