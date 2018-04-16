The Fallout From The Syria Strikes

EU foreign ministers are meeting this lunchtime to discuss the fallout from the weekend's missile attack on Syria
A bitter war of words between the former FBI boss and the president he once served
East Meats West - good news at last for Irish farmers as China opens its doors to Irish beef
Appeals for calm over the growing Syrian crisis but the US presents its proof that a chemical attack...
The young motorist in a careless driving case, arising from the death of his friend.
The Government stands over its decision to withhold state funding to Scouting Ireland, over the...
Russia has warned of the threat of war if the US launches strikes against Syria.
More than 40 new primary and secondary schools are promised over the next 4 years - with Dublin...
A mother of three who sent a video of a young child being raped over Whatsapp, has avoided a jail...