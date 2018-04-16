Monday, 16 April 2018

The Fallout From The Syria Strikes

EU foreign ministers are meeting this lunchtime to discuss the fallout from the weekend's missile attack on Syria

Trump Vs Comey

A bitter war of words between the former FBI boss and the president he once served

Good News For Irish Farmers

East Meats West - good news at last for Irish farmers as China opens its doors to Irish beef  

Growing Syrian crisis

Appeals for calm over the growing Syrian crisis but the US presents its proof that a chemical attack...

Avoiding jail

The young motorist in a careless driving case, arising from the death of his friend.  

Scouting Ireland

The Government stands over its decision to withhold state funding to Scouting Ireland, over the...

Russia warns that it wont stand idly by if the US launches an attack on Syria

Russia has warned of the threat of war if the US launches strikes against Syria. 

Dozens more primary and secondary schools to be built

More than 40 new primary and secondary schools are promised over the next 4 years - with Dublin...

Suspended sentence for woman who sent graphic video over Whatsapp

A mother of three who sent a video of a young child being raped over Whatsapp, has avoided a jail...

