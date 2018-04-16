Trump Vs Comey

A bitter war of words between the former FBI boss and the president he once served
East Meats West - good news at last for Irish farmers as China opens its doors to Irish beef
EU foreign ministers are meeting this lunchtime to discuss the fallout from the weekend's missile...
Appeals for calm over the growing Syrian crisis but the US presents its proof that a chemical attack...
The young motorist in a careless driving case, arising from the death of his friend.
The Government stands over its decision to withhold state funding to Scouting Ireland, over the...
Russia has warned of the threat of war if the US launches strikes against Syria.
More than 40 new primary and secondary schools are promised over the next 4 years - with Dublin...
A mother of three who sent a video of a young child being raped over Whatsapp, has avoided a jail...
On the 1230 @3NewsIreland @IrishNeonatal call for help with their Angel Gown Programme. I speak to some of the people involved #3news
The family of former US First Lady Barbara Bush say her health is failing and she has declined any further medical help. #3News
Police in Sydney say it's likely a large bushfire which is threatening homes south of the city was started delibera… t.co/oGXNVL7oEX
The situation in Syria will be one of the topics discussed at a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Luxembou… t.co/458IJ5A1b0
The White House has denied claims by the French President that he has convinced President Trump not to withdraw US… t.co/fpmZWdDN2t
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 -Former FBI Director James Comey has said that Donald Trump is 'morally unfit' to be P… t.co/RDyN06Opd5
#AINTREEGRANDNATIONAL winner #TigerRoll has been paraded through Summerhill in County Meath. I’ll have more on… t.co/6MPuO1nQCG
On @3newsireland at 5.30 - Homeless man found dead in Tallaght hospital, Russia's Stark warning over Syria strikes… t.co/9q8t1xfO2l