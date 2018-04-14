Sunday, 15th April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - appeals for calm over the growing Syrian crisis.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - tributes are paid to two American holidaymakers killed in a pony and...
Tragedy at a popular tourist spot in Co Kerry. Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
#AINTREEGRANDNATIONAL winner #TigerRoll has been paraded through Summerhill in County Meath. I’ll have more on… t.co/6MPuO1nQCG
On @3newsireland at 5.30 - Homeless man found dead in Tallaght hospital, Russia's Stark warning over Syria strikes… t.co/9q8t1xfO2l
The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have revoked the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding with… t.co/pmRnaeaiKS
The US, UK and France launch joint airstrikes on Syrian targets in response to suspected chemical attack in Douma.… t.co/TuLtvnCV8x
U.S. President Donald Trump says military action is underway against targets in Syria, in a combined operation with France and UK
WATCH: The Syrian conflict has become an international proxy war involving major players. It's an increasingly dang… t.co/t4IV8cIrhg
On 3News at Ten tonight: -Man dies after Rosslare incident -Dublin park death now suspicious -Growing world crisi… t.co/ehL6nv59UU
A man has died after an incident at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford