Saturday, 14 April 2018

3News at 5:30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Friday, 13th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - appeals for calm over the growing Syrian crisis.

Friday, 13 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 12 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Tuesday, 10th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - tributes are paid to two American holidaymakers killed in a pony and...

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Monday. 9th April

Tragedy at a popular tourist spot in Co Kerry. Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident...

Monday, 09 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 08 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 07 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 06 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@sharonmlynch
Follow

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have revoked the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding with… t.co/pmRnaeaiKS

11:15 AM - 14 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The US, UK and France launch joint airstrikes on Syrian targets in response to suspected chemical attack in Douma.… t.co/TuLtvnCV8x

9:33 AM - 14 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.S. President Donald Trump says military action is underway against targets in Syria, in a combined operation with France and UK

2:09 AM - 14 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: The Syrian conflict has become an international proxy war involving major players. It's an increasingly dang… t.co/t4IV8cIrhg

10:37 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Ten tonight: -Man dies after Rosslare incident -Dublin park death now suspicious -Growing world crisi… t.co/ehL6nv59UU

9:47 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A man has died after an incident at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford

9:11 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your #3news 60 Second Update for 7pm with @Niamhk t.co/5wQIu8FvxA

7:06 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven tonight: -Appeals for calm over Syria crisis -Man found in Dublin park dies -Trump hits out at f… t.co/7YVQHFvBpC

6:50 PM - 13 Apr 18