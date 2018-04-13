Friday, 13 April 2018

Scouting Ireland

The Government stands over its decision to withhold state funding to Scouting Ireland, over the handling of a rape allegation.

Growing Syrian crisis

Appeals for calm over the growing Syrian crisis but the US presents its proof that a chemical attack...

Friday, 13 April 2018

Avoiding jail

The young motorist in a careless driving case, arising from the death of his friend.  

Friday, 13 April 2018

Russia warns that it wont stand idly by if the US launches an attack on Syria

Russia has warned of the threat of war if the US launches strikes against Syria. 

Friday, 13 April 2018

Dozens more primary and secondary schools to be built

More than 40 new primary and secondary schools are promised over the next 4 years - with Dublin...

Friday, 13 April 2018

Suspended sentence for woman who sent graphic video over Whatsapp

A mother of three who sent a video of a young child being raped over Whatsapp, has avoided a jail...

Friday, 13 April 2018

The Tragedy Of Rescue 116

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the tragedy of Rescue 116. An inquest hears harrowing evidence of...

Thursday, 12 April 2018

Prisoner Found Dead

Found dead in his prison cell - the man accused of murdering his estranged wife  

Thursday, 12 April 2018

Eir Could Cut 750 Jobs

750 jobs on the line at Eir, as the telecom’s company continues to cut costs

Thursday, 12 April 2018
On 3News at Seven tonight: -Appeals for calm over Syria crisis -Man found in Dublin park dies -Trump hits out at f…

6:50 PM - 13 Apr 18

I'm presenting 3news at 7 this evening on #be3 with the latest on #Syria chemical attack claims, death of a man fou…

6:24 PM - 13 Apr 18

Man in his 40s found with injuries to chest in a park in Tallaght has died in Tallaght hospital. No Form of identif…

5:49 PM - 13 Apr 18

Live from Aintree on @3NewsIreland at 5:30, two more big wins for Nicky Henderson and we look ahead to tomorrow's Grand National.

5:40 PM - 13 Apr 18

Gardaí say a man found injured in a Tallaght park in Dublin has died

5:26 PM - 13 Apr 18

Your #3News 60 Second Update for 5pm with @Niamhk

5:13 PM - 13 Apr 18

U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Syria crisis

3:35 PM - 13 Apr 18

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the discovery of a man with apparent injuries in a Tallaght park

3:23 PM - 13 Apr 18