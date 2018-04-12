Friday, 13 April 2018

Friday, 13th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - appeals for calm over the growing Syrian crisis.

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 12 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Tuesday, 10th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - tributes are paid to two American holidaymakers killed in a pony and...

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Monday. 9th April

Tragedy at a popular tourist spot in Co Kerry. Two tourists have died after a pony and trap accident...

Monday, 09 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 08 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 07 April 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 06 April 2018

Thursday, 05 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 05 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven tonight: -Appeals for calm over Syria crisis -Man found in Dublin park dies -Trump hits out at f… t.co/7YVQHFvBpC

6:50 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

I'm presenting 3news at 7 this evening on #be3 with the latest on #Syria chemical attack claims, death of a man fou… t.co/vB6ZwFX7Ho

6:24 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@sarahoc3news
Follow

Man in his 40s found with injuries to chest in a park in Tallaght has died in Tallaght hospital. No Form of identif… t.co/qYfPQf3laH

5:49 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@BernardOToole
Follow

Live from Aintree on @3NewsIreland at 5:30, two more big wins for Nicky Henderson and we look ahead to tomorrow’s Grand National.

5:40 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí say a man found injured in a Tallaght park in Dublin has died

5:26 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Your #3News 60 Second Update for 5pm with @Niamhk t.co/VkCatt9W94

5:13 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Syria crisis

3:35 PM - 13 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the discovery of a man with apparent injuries in a Tallaght park

3:23 PM - 13 Apr 18