Friday, 13 April

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Conor McGregor due in court in New York
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - in the name of the fodder
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - YouTube shooter identified.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trouble in class
I have the first @3NewsIreland bulletin of the day at 7 @IrelandAMTV3-latest on Syria crisis, 42 new schools to be… t.co/xlIlOfYQcs
Donald Trump and Theresa May have spoken by phone and agreed that the use of chemical weapons in Syria must not go unchallenged.
The Minister for Education is set to announce plans this morning to establish 42 new schools over the next 4 years,… t.co/cukjpwbjeD
Former FBI Director James Comey has blasted Donald Trump as unethical and ego driven in a new book due out next week.
The coast guard is to resume searching for a man in Galway Bay after he reportedly got into difficulty while swimming yesterday afternoon.
Up to 5 protesters have been arrested and one man taken to hospital following a confrontation with police on Austra… t.co/bCnONJn13q
Protesters have taken to the streets of Lima in Peru, ahead of the opening of the Summit of the Americas.
"There was a melancholy feeling in the office today.. there's people who are here nearly their whole life" - eir… t.co/uNFlSdnAog