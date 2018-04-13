Friday, 13 April 2018

Suspended sentence for woman who sent graphic video over Whatsapp

A mother of three who sent a video of a young child being raped over Whatsapp, has avoided a jail term. 

Russia warns that it wont stand idly by if the US launches an attack on Syria

Russia has warned of the threat of war if the US launches strikes against Syria. 

Dozens more primary and secondary schools to be built

More than 40 new primary and secondary schools are promised over the next 4 years - with Dublin...

The Tragedy Of Rescue 116

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the tragedy of Rescue 116. An inquest hears harrowing evidence of...

Prisoner Found Dead

Found dead in his prison cell - the man accused of murdering his estranged wife  

Eir Could Cut 750 Jobs

750 jobs on the line at Eir, as the telecom’s company continues to cut costs

Investigations underway after Keith Lee is found dead in Mounjoy prison

Investigations are underway this lunchtime after the discovery of a prisoner's body in his cell in...

Inquests into deaths of Rescue 116 crew open

The inquests into the deaths of the crew of Rescue 116 have opened in Belmullet. 

US president Donald Trump says a strike on Syria may not happen soon

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again this lunchtime - saying that an attack on Syria may...

