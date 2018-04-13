Dozens more primary and secondary schools to be built

More than 40 new primary and secondary schools are promised over the next 4 years - with Dublin set to get the majority.
Russia has warned of the threat of war if the US launches strikes against Syria.
A mother of three who sent a video of a young child being raped over Whatsapp, has avoided a jail...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the tragedy of Rescue 116. An inquest hears harrowing evidence of...
Found dead in his prison cell - the man accused of murdering his estranged wife
750 jobs on the line at Eir, as the telecom’s company continues to cut costs
Investigations are underway this lunchtime after the discovery of a prisoner's body in his cell in...
The inquests into the deaths of the crew of Rescue 116 have opened in Belmullet.
President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again this lunchtime - saying that an attack on Syria may...
I have the first @3NewsIreland bulletin of the day at 7 @IrelandAMTV3-latest on Syria crisis, 42 new schools to be… t.co/xlIlOfYQcs
Donald Trump and Theresa May have spoken by phone and agreed that the use of chemical weapons in Syria must not go unchallenged.
The Minister for Education is set to announce plans this morning to establish 42 new schools over the next 4 years,… t.co/cukjpwbjeD
Former FBI Director James Comey has blasted Donald Trump as unethical and ego driven in a new book due out next week.
The coast guard is to resume searching for a man in Galway Bay after he reportedly got into difficulty while swimming yesterday afternoon.
Up to 5 protesters have been arrested and one man taken to hospital following a confrontation with police on Austra… t.co/bCnONJn13q
Protesters have taken to the streets of Lima in Peru, ahead of the opening of the Summit of the Americas.
"There was a melancholy feeling in the office today.. there's people who are here nearly their whole life" - eir… t.co/uNFlSdnAog