Thursday, 12 April 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Friday, 06 April 2018

Thursday, 05 April

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Thursday, 05 April 2018

Wednesday, 04 April

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Wednesday, 04 April 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Tuesday, 03 April 2018

Thursday, 29 March

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

Thursday, 29 March 2018

Wednesday, 28th March

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Tuesday, 27 March

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

"There was a melancholy feeling in the office today.. there's people who are here nearly their whole life" - eir… t.co/uNFlSdnAog

10:38 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3 News at 10 with @ClaireBrockTV - US President softens rhetoric on missile attack; Russia says priority is to… t.co/83cV1zLIbV

9:37 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

The search for a man missing off Galway Bay has been stood down for the night. He got into difficulty while swimmin… t.co/Pge5w7IdWv

9:29 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/tKmg0zRENJ

6:59 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Murder accused Keith Lee found dead in Mountjoy prison, Eir to cut 750 jobs & Record spending predicted but house p… t.co/NsXfWXYoSs

4:58 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second updatw with @CarolineTwohig t.co/MIttTeRCbw

2:58 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Join me at 9 @IrelandAMTV3 for the latest news on Syria crisis, 7% pay rise for workers, and report on UK spy poiso… t.co/MXsqRFVYge

8:50 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The White House says all options are on the table following the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.

7:20 AM - 12 Apr 18