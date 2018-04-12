Eir Could Cut 750 Jobs

750 jobs on the line at Eir, as the telecom’s company continues to cut costs
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the tragedy of Rescue 116. An inquest hears harrowing evidence of...
Found dead in his prison cell - the man accused of murdering his estranged wife
Investigations are underway this lunchtime after the discovery of a prisoner's body in his cell in...
The inquests into the deaths of the crew of Rescue 116 have opened in Belmullet.
President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again this lunchtime - saying that an attack on Syria may...
What the jury wasn't told - the judge in the Belfast rape trial lifts reporting restrictions, two...
'Simply out of control' - nurses and midwives give their damning indictment of hospital...
Brian Rattigan to face a re-trial for the murder of a man outside a Dublin takeaway, 17 years ago
On 3 News at 10 with @ClaireBrockTV - US President softens rhetoric on missile attack; Russia says priority is to… t.co/83cV1zLIbV
The search for a man missing off Galway Bay has been stood down for the night. He got into difficulty while swimmin… t.co/Pge5w7IdWv
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/tKmg0zRENJ
Murder accused Keith Lee found dead in Mountjoy prison, Eir to cut 750 jobs & Record spending predicted but house p… t.co/NsXfWXYoSs
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second updatw with @CarolineTwohig t.co/MIttTeRCbw
Join me at 9 @IrelandAMTV3 for the latest news on Syria crisis, 7% pay rise for workers, and report on UK spy poiso… t.co/MXsqRFVYge
The White House says all options are on the table following the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.
Workers are in line for an average pay rise of nearly 7% over the next 2 years, according to the Central Bank.