Prisoner Found Dead

Found dead in his prison cell - the man accused of murdering his estranged wife

 

The Tragedy Of Rescue 116

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the tragedy of Rescue 116. An inquest hears harrowing evidence of...

Eir Could Cut 750 Jobs

750 jobs on the line at Eir, as the telecom’s company continues to cut costs

Investigations underway after Keith Lee is found dead in Mounjoy prison

Investigations are underway this lunchtime after the discovery of a prisoner's body in his cell in...

Inquests into deaths of Rescue 116 crew open

The inquests into the deaths of the crew of Rescue 116 have opened in Belmullet. 

US president Donald Trump says a strike on Syria may not happen soon

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again this lunchtime - saying that an attack on Syria may...

Belfast Rape Trial

What the jury wasn't told - the judge in the Belfast rape trial lifts reporting restrictions, two...

Hospital Overcrowding

'Simply out of control' - nurses and midwives give their damning indictment of hospital...

Murder Re-Trial

Brian Rattigan to face a re-trial for the murder of a man outside a Dublin takeaway, 17 years ago 

3News
@3newsireland
On 3 News at 10 with @ClaireBrockTV - US President softens rhetoric on missile attack; Russia says priority is to… t.co/83cV1zLIbV

9:37 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
The search for a man missing off Galway Bay has been stood down for the night. He got into difficulty while swimmin… t.co/Pge5w7IdWv

9:29 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/tKmg0zRENJ

6:59 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Murder accused Keith Lee found dead in Mountjoy prison, Eir to cut 750 jobs & Record spending predicted but house p… t.co/NsXfWXYoSs

4:58 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second updatw with @CarolineTwohig t.co/MIttTeRCbw

2:58 PM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Join me at 9 @IrelandAMTV3 for the latest news on Syria crisis, 7% pay rise for workers, and report on UK spy poiso… t.co/MXsqRFVYge

8:50 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
The White House says all options are on the table following the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.

7:20 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Workers are in line for an average pay rise of nearly 7% over the next 2 years, according to the Central Bank.

7:19 AM - 12 Apr 18