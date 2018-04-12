On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - the tragedy of Rescue 116. An inquest hears harrowing evidence of recovering the bodies of 2 of the crew on board.
Found dead in his prison cell - the man accused of murdering his estranged wife
750 jobs on the line at Eir, as the telecom’s company continues to cut costs
Investigations are underway this lunchtime after the discovery of a prisoner's body in his cell in...
The inquests into the deaths of the crew of Rescue 116 have opened in Belmullet.
President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again this lunchtime - saying that an attack on Syria may...
What the jury wasn't told - the judge in the Belfast rape trial lifts reporting restrictions, two...
'Simply out of control' - nurses and midwives give their damning indictment of hospital...
Brian Rattigan to face a re-trial for the murder of a man outside a Dublin takeaway, 17 years ago
The White House says all options are on the table following the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.
Workers are in line for an average pay rise of nearly 7% over the next 2 years, according to the Central Bank.