Thursday, 12 April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Conor McGregor due in court in New York
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - in the name of the fodder
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - YouTube shooter identified.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Trouble in class
Join me at 9 @IrelandAMTV3 for the latest news on Syria crisis, 7% pay rise for workers, and report on UK spy poiso… t.co/MXsqRFVYge
The White House says all options are on the table following the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.
Workers are in line for an average pay rise of nearly 7% over the next 2 years, according to the Central Bank.
A report by The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is due to be published today into the poisonin… t.co/3uc6Kyasmj
The Housing Minister has published 3 reports on the cost of delivering houses here, showing that land prices, a sho… t.co/rrlLf3iVXb
Three days of national mourning have been declared in Algeria after more than 250 people were killed in a plane crash.
Preliminary inquests into the deaths of crew members of Rescue 116 that crashed over a year ago are expected to begin today in County Mayo.
Israel has marked its Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War 2.