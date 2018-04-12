Thursday, 12 April 2018

Investigations underway after Keith Lee is found dead in Mounjoy prison

Investigations are underway this lunchtime after the discovery of a prisoner's body in his cell in Mountjoy prison. 

Inquests into deaths of Rescue 116 crew open

The inquests into the deaths of the crew of Rescue 116 have opened in Belmullet. 

US president Donald Trump says a strike on Syria may not happen soon

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again this lunchtime - saying that an attack on Syria may...

Belfast Rape Trial

What the jury wasn't told - the judge in the Belfast rape trial lifts reporting restrictions, two...

Hospital Overcrowding

'Simply out of control' - nurses and midwives give their damning indictment of hospital...

Murder Re-Trial

Brian Rattigan to face a re-trial for the murder of a man outside a Dublin takeaway, 17 years ago 

Donald Trump warns of a missile attack on Syria

Donald Trump has warned that a missile attack on Syria is coming, calling President Assad a 'Gas...

- Facebook boss Mark Zukerburg faces another grilling from US politicans

Facebook founder Mark Zukerburg faces another grilling from policitiians this afternoon.  

Farmers call for more Government action to resolve fodder crisis

Farming organisations are today warning that the fodder crisis hasn't gone away just because the...

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Join me at 9 @IrelandAMTV3 for the latest news on Syria crisis, 7% pay rise for workers, and report on UK spy poiso… t.co/MXsqRFVYge

8:50 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The White House says all options are on the table following the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.

7:20 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Workers are in line for an average pay rise of nearly 7% over the next 2 years, according to the Central Bank.

7:19 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A report by The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is due to be published today into the poisonin… t.co/3uc6Kyasmj

7:19 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Housing Minister has published 3 reports on the cost of delivering houses here, showing that land prices, a sho… t.co/rrlLf3iVXb

7:17 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Three days of national mourning have been declared in Algeria after more than 250 people were killed in a plane crash.

7:16 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Preliminary inquests into the deaths of crew members of Rescue 116 that crashed over a year ago are expected to begin today in County Mayo.

7:16 AM - 12 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Israel has marked its Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War 2.

7:15 AM - 12 Apr 18