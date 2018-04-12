Investigations underway after Keith Lee is found dead in Mounjoy prison

Investigations are underway this lunchtime after the discovery of a prisoner's body in his cell in Mountjoy prison.
The inquests into the deaths of the crew of Rescue 116 have opened in Belmullet.
President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter again this lunchtime - saying that an attack on Syria may...
What the jury wasn't told - the judge in the Belfast rape trial lifts reporting restrictions, two...
'Simply out of control' - nurses and midwives give their damning indictment of hospital...
Brian Rattigan to face a re-trial for the murder of a man outside a Dublin takeaway, 17 years ago
Donald Trump has warned that a missile attack on Syria is coming, calling President Assad a 'Gas...
Facebook founder Mark Zukerburg faces another grilling from policitiians this afternoon.
Farming organisations are today warning that the fodder crisis hasn't gone away just because the...
Join me at 9 @IrelandAMTV3 for the latest news on Syria crisis, 7% pay rise for workers, and report on UK spy poiso… t.co/MXsqRFVYge
The White House says all options are on the table following the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria.
Workers are in line for an average pay rise of nearly 7% over the next 2 years, according to the Central Bank.
A report by The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is due to be published today into the poisonin… t.co/3uc6Kyasmj
The Housing Minister has published 3 reports on the cost of delivering houses here, showing that land prices, a sho… t.co/rrlLf3iVXb
Three days of national mourning have been declared in Algeria after more than 250 people were killed in a plane crash.
Preliminary inquests into the deaths of crew members of Rescue 116 that crashed over a year ago are expected to begin today in County Mayo.
Israel has marked its Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War 2.