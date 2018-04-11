Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Belfast Rape Trial

What the jury wasn't told - the judge in the Belfast rape trial lifts reporting restrictions, two weeks after the not guilty verdicts

Hospital Overcrowding

'Simply out of control' - nurses and midwives give their damning indictment of hospital...

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Murder Re-Trial

Brian Rattigan to face a re-trial for the murder of a man outside a Dublin takeaway, 17 years ago 

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Donald Trump warns of a missile attack on Syria

Donald Trump has warned that a missile attack on Syria is coming, calling President Assad a 'Gas...

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

- Facebook boss Mark Zukerburg faces another grilling from US politicans

Facebook founder Mark Zukerburg faces another grilling from policitiians this afternoon.  

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Farmers call for more Government action to resolve fodder crisis

Farming organisations are today warning that the fodder crisis hasn't gone away just because the...

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Tourist tragedy in Kerry

Tributes are paid to two American holidaymakers killed in a pony and trap accident.

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Anniversary of the Good Friday agreement

20 years after the "hand of history" - the peacemakers mark the anniversary of the Good Friday...

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Missing Woman

 The partner of a woman missing in India, says he believes she's in severe danger.

Tuesday, 10 April 2018
