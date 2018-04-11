Wednesday, 11 April 2018

- Facebook boss Mark Zukerburg faces another grilling from US politicans

Facebook founder Mark Zukerburg faces another grilling from policitiians this afternoon.  

Donald Trump warns of a missile attack on Syria

Donald Trump has warned that a missile attack on Syria is coming, calling President Assad a 'Gas...

Farmers call for more Government action to resolve fodder crisis

Farming organisations are today warning that the fodder crisis hasn't gone away just because the...

Tourist tragedy in Kerry

Tributes are paid to two American holidaymakers killed in a pony and trap accident.

Anniversary of the Good Friday agreement

20 years after the "hand of history" - the peacemakers mark the anniversary of the Good Friday...

Missing Woman

 The partner of a woman missing in India, says he believes she's in severe danger.

US and Russia clash over the chemical attack in Syria

The diplomatic relationship between the US and Russia has taken a turn for the worst, with tensions...

Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

Yulia Skripal has  been discharged from hospital in the UK after she was treated after being...

Disclosures tribunal continues

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness is giving more evidence at the disclosures tribunal this...

